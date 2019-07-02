10 photos of the Scandinavian marching bands at Armed Forces Day in Scarborough

This year the Nordic school bands taking part were exclusively from the Club England Music Festival whose 50th anniversary is being celebrated in 2019. Over the decades the bands have become a familiar aspect of early summer in Scarborough with their town centre street concerts, competitions and parades. The itinerary this year also included a special concert played within the grounds of Scarborough Castle by a band from Bergen. Scarborough musician Adam Scott (15), a pupil of St. Augustine's School, deputising as drummer at short notice for Leknes Skolekorps from Northern Norway commented, "It's been a great experience".

View more