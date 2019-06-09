10 pictures from Hacienda Classical at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The 2019 summer season at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre got underway on Saturday night with Hacienda Classical.

Ravers young and old braved the chilly weather and threat of rain and were soon in party mood. Ex-Joy Division and New Order co-founder Peter Hook opened proceedings with a DJ set, followed by Manchester techno pioneers 808 State. The Manchester Camerata orchestra were joined by singers, DJ Graeme Park, and Hook again, for the main concert, with Bez from Happy Mondays joining the party too. Highlights included Ride On Time, U Got The Love and Blue Monday.

