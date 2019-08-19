10 sculptures by the artist who made Freddie Gilroy on Scarborough's North Bay

The statue, called Sunset for the common man but nicknamed Big Fella by residents, was commissioned by Silloth businessman Peter Richardson and depicts a man sitting on a bench looking out over the Solway with his dog. It is the twenty fourth sculpture from the artist who has also made several others in the Scarborough area. Here are ten of his giant sculptures across the North, which is your favourite?

1. Freddie Gilroy and the Belsen Stragglers, North Bay Scarborough Based on a retired miner who was one of the first soldiers to liberate the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp at the end of World War Two. Maureen Robinson, of Scarborough, purchasedthe giant statue for 48,000 in 2011. Richard Ponter jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Sunset for the common man, Silloth Commissioned by Silloth businessman Peter Richardson, who died last year, it depicts a man sitting on a bench looking out over the Solway with his dog. SWNS other Buy a Photo

3. The Tunney, North Pier, Scarborough South Bay Pictured is the artist with Maureen Robinson, who bought both this and Ray's two other sculptures in Scarborough, to be enjoyed by the town. Nina Swift jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The Smugglers Apprentice, Merchant's Row, Scarborough This sculpture was installed in 2012 and depicts a young apprentice struggling to lift a barrel while the smuggler does so with ease. Andrew Higgins jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more