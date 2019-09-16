100-year-old Ryedale veteran takes to skies in a glider - 75 years after he flew into Arnhem during World War Two

Veteran Ray Whitwell, from Malton, who celebrated his 100th birthday in March, took to the skies in a glider during a visit to Holland.

Ray was with the Taxi Charity at Terlet Gliding Club, near Arnhem, to see Fiona Elliot take the ashes of her father Ian Bonner - a glider pilot who was captured at Arnhem - on a final glider flight.

When the glider returned, Ray asked if he could take to the skies - and the Dutch gliding team was only too happy to grant his wish.

The flight lasted 15 minutes and when Ray landed, he had a huge smile on his face and immediately asked if he could go up again!

Ray was born on March 19 1919 and served in the Royal Army Service Corps, 1st Airborne Division.

He was called up in September 1939 and in 1944, aged 25, was one of the 30,000 British and American troops involved in the Battle of Arnhem, one of the worst of the war.