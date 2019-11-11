Scarborough celebrates Christmas.

12 photos of Scarborough's Christmas lights over the years

A Christmas Lights Switch on will return to Scarborough town centre this Thursday after several years without one, though alternatives have been held on the Foreshore.

By Corinne Macdonald
Monday, 11th November 2019, 3:30 pm
Updated Monday, 11th November 2019, 3:36 pm

The return of the switch on to the town centre brings back memories of previous years when shop windows have lit up and parades have passed through town in celebration. Relive those years ahead of Thursday with these 12 pictures.

1. Christmas lights

Santa, Evening News Christmas Princess Emma Ainsworth and then Mayor Janet Jefferson begin the parade from Boyes in 2007.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Christmas lights

Santa makes his way up Newborough with spectators.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Christmas lights

The tin man from the Wizard of Oz takes part in a parade.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Christmas lights

The little land train gives residents a lift.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3