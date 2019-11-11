12 photos of Scarborough's Christmas lights over the years
A Christmas Lights Switch on will return to Scarborough town centre this Thursday after several years without one, though alternatives have been held on the Foreshore.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 3:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th November 2019, 3:36 pm
The return of the switch on to the town centre brings back memories of previous years when shop windows have lit up and parades have passed through town in celebration. Relive those years ahead of Thursday with these 12 pictures.