News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The blue light shining on the abbey matches the eerie sky. picture: Richard Ponter

12 photos to show Whitby Abbey spectacularly lit up at night

See Bram Stoker's inspiration in a new light as Whitby Abbey is once again bathed in dramatic illuminations.

By Duncan Atkins
37 minutes ago

The popular illuminated abbey event gets under way today (Friday October 21) and offers people the chance to explore the gothic splendour of the ruins lit up with all the colours of the rainbow.

You can also see the story of The Count brought to life at the abbey ruins all aglow, with a twist on the usual show as the abbey celebrates 125 years of Dracula.

Illuminated Abbey runs until October 31, from 6pm to 9pm daily, with Dracula performances on at 6.30pm and again at 7.45pm.

A wide range of culinary delights, from hot chocolate or, for the grown ups, a Lighthouse Toddy, will be served, along with Whitby fish and chips from Fuscos, or a pulled-pork sandwich (vegan and vegetarian options available).

For those with a sweet tooth, try open-fire toasted marshmallows, Dracula Ice-Screams and Dracula’s Grave gingerbreads.

Visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/whitby-abbey-illuminated-abbey-21-31-oct-22/ for tickets.

1. Illuminated Whitby Abbey

Whitby Abbey looking fantastic lit up.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Illuminated Whitby Abbey

The story of Dracula is being told at Whitby Abbey over October half-term. picture: Richard Ponter

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. Illuminated Whitby Abbey

Hear the tale of Dracula as part of Illuminated Abbey. picture: Richard Ponter

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. Illuminated Whitby Abbey

More fun with the Dracula performance set within the abbey ruins. picture: Richard Ponter

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Whitby AbbeyBram Stoker
Next Page
Page 1 of 3