The popular illuminated abbey event gets under way today (Friday October 21) and offers people the chance to explore the gothic splendour of the ruins lit up with all the colours of the rainbow.

You can also see the story of The Count brought to life at the abbey ruins all aglow, with a twist on the usual show as the abbey celebrates 125 years of Dracula.

Illuminated Abbey runs until October 31, from 6pm to 9pm daily, with Dracula performances on at 6.30pm and again at 7.45pm.

A wide range of culinary delights, from hot chocolate or, for the grown ups, a Lighthouse Toddy, will be served, along with Whitby fish and chips from Fuscos, or a pulled-pork sandwich (vegan and vegetarian options available).

For those with a sweet tooth, try open-fire toasted marshmallows, Dracula Ice-Screams and Dracula’s Grave gingerbreads.

Visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/whitby-abbey-illuminated-abbey-21-31-oct-22/ for tickets.

