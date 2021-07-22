13 photos of Peasholm Park's battleships being prepared for Naval Warfare as 2021 season begins

Dubbed 'the smallest manned navy in the world', the Peasholm battleships are much-loved and have been reenacting battles for almost 100 years. However, earlier this year before Covid restrictions had been lifted, the boats were given a refurb whilst in storage at Scarborough Council s depot. These photos show the boats as you've never seen them before, out of the water and undergoing maintenance. The Battle of Peasholm Park - better known as Naval Warfare - returns on July 22 and takes place every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 3pm in July and August.