13 photos of Peasholm Park's battleships being prepared for Naval Warfare as 2021 season begins

After a year off last summer and a delay to this year's season, the battleships of Peasholm Park are finally about to set sail once more.

By Corinne Macdonald
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 2:16 pm

Dubbed 'the smallest manned navy in the world', the Peasholm battleships are much-loved and have been reenacting battles for almost 100 years. However, earlier this year before Covid restrictions had been lifted, the boats were given a refurb whilst in storage at Scarborough Council s depot. These photos show the boats as you've never seen them before, out of the water and undergoing maintenance. The Battle of Peasholm Park - better known as Naval Warfare - returns on July 22 and takes place every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 3pm in July and August.

Trevor Frankland checks the Battleship turret.

Naval Warfare coordinater Damien Rhodes inside one of the vessels.

Trevor Frankland working on the boat's electrics.

Trevor Frankland working on Battleship Ajax.

