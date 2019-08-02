The Pop Princess wows the crowd.

13 pictures of Kylie at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

Pop superstar Kylie Minogue wowed a packed house at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre last night.

The I Should Be So Lucky singer belted out a medley of her greatest hits spanning the past three decades.

Kylie has the audience dancing and singing along.

1. Kylie in Scarborough

Kylie has the audience dancing and singing along.
Cuffe & Taylor
ugc
Buy a Photo
Kylie Minogue performs at the Open Air Theatre.

2. Kylie in Scarborough

Kylie Minogue performs at the Open Air Theatre.
Cuffe & Taylor
ugc
Buy a Photo
Kylie on stage with some impressive backdrops.

3. Kylie in Scarborough

Kylie on stage with some impressive backdrops.
Duncan Atkins
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Excitements builds ahead of the gig.

4. Kylie in Scarborough

Excitements builds ahead of the gig.
Duncan Atkins
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3