1,500 children swim distance from Scarborough to Whitby to raise cash for MacMillan

The young swimmers raised more than £350 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Each of the youngsters took on a portion of the epic 19-mile challenge at either Scarborough Sports Village or Whitby Leisure Centre, sites run by Everyone Active on behalf of Scarborough Borough Council.

All funds raised by the sponsored event went to Macmillan, which is Everyone Active’s charity partner.

The partnership launched in 2019 and has raised more than £88,000.

Some 1,050 youngsters swam in Scarborough and 470 in Whitby, and they managed to clock up more than 25 miles during their half-term swimming lessons.

Each child received a certificate for taking part, as well as a distance certificate, with the final total standing at £358.50.

Jon Bird, Everyone Active’s general manager, said: “The young swimmers at both centres did a superb job of tackling this huge challenge.

“We are really proud of all of them, not only for smashing the 19-mile target in the pool, but more importantly for the money they raised.

“It’s great to see kids from across communities link up to help a brilliant cause in Macmillan.”