162nd Danby Show: when it's on plus what's happening on the day

One of the most popular events on the summer season of events, Danby Show, takes place this year on Wednesday August 14.

The 162nd show will feature ferrets, horses, horticulture and handicrafts, livestock, pigeons, rabbits, cavies, dog show, sheep dog trials, vintage machinery and motorcycles, as well as music from the Bilsdale Silver Band, food and a beer tent.

The show takes place halfway between Castleton and Danby, near Danby School.

There are trains to Danby on the line from Middlesbrough to Whitby – it's about 20 minutes walk from the station to the showfield.

Kathryn Rollinson and Pippa at Danby Show.Kathryn Rollinson and Pippa at Danby Show.
The What 3 words reference is Should Worker Presuming.

Visitors to the show are asked to keep dogs on a short lead at all times, except when competing.

Visit the Danby Show website at www.danbyshow.co.uk for more information.

