Reverend Joe Kinsella, led proceedings and the exhortation was given by Royal British Legion Scarborough Branch chairman Matthew O’Brien.

The Band of The Yorkshire Volunteers marched through Scarborough following the ceremony.

Tom Fox, President of the Royal British Legion, Scarborough Branch said: “I would like to sincerely thank the people of Scarborough and our many visitors for their tremendous support at the Planting of the Crosses Remembrance event.

“It was a moving occasion, brought to life by the stirring music of the Yorkshire Volunteers Band, the proud display of Standards, and the presence of our veterans, cadet corps and community representatives.

“The continued support and respect shown by everyone helps ensure that the sacrifices of our servicemen and women are never forgotten.

“On behalf of the Royal British Legion Scarborough Branch, thank you for standing with us!”

Additional acts of remembrance are scheduled to take place in the town, with a Remembrance Day Service at Queen Street Methodist church on Sunday, November 9 at 9.30am and Remembrance Day commemoration at Oliver’s Mount at 11am and the Laying of the Poppies on the Sea ceremony at the Lifeboat Station, also at 11am. Both 11am services will observe the national two-minute silence.

A short service will also take place at Alma Square on Armstice Day (November 11) at 10.50am to remember those who serve and who have served.

