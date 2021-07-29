Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

19 photos, review and setlist of Stereophonics at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Stereophonics made their second appearance at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, last night's show opening the venue's 2021 season and coming exactly 500 days since the band's last live appearance anywhere.

By Steve Bambridge
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:21 am
Updated Thursday, 29th July 2021, 11:14 am

Perhaps because of the times we're in, the show was more subdued than their visit in 2018, with sparse lighting and backdrop and no runway into the audience. A frenetic C'est La Vie opened, and classic hits were interspersed with tracks from 2019 album Kind which slowed the pace and tempered the band's stomping guitar-driven anthems. Fan favourites The Bartender and The Thief, Mr and Mrs Smith, Maybe Tomorrow, Have A Nice Day and A Thousand Trees went down a storm, with Just Looking and Dakota closing the show. Follow the captions for the complete setlist. And see here how a wedding couple celebrated with the band. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor, and Steve Bambridge.

1. Phonics fanfare

Singer Kelly Jones. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor.

2. Phonics fanfare

Covid checks meant the queue stretched along Marine Drive. Get there early is the message!

3. Phonics fanfare

The setlist (follow the captions to see it all): C'est La Vie, I Wanna Get Lost With You, The Bartender and the Thief ...

4. Phonics fanfare

A packed Open Air Theatre. The banner reads "Kelly I Wanna Get Lost With You. I Won't Tell The Wife".

