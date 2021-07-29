Perhaps because of the times we're in, the show was more subdued than their visit in 2018, with sparse lighting and backdrop and no runway into the audience. A frenetic C'est La Vie opened, and classic hits were interspersed with tracks from 2019 album Kind which slowed the pace and tempered the band's stomping guitar-driven anthems. Fan favourites The Bartender and The Thief, Mr and Mrs Smith, Maybe Tomorrow, Have A Nice Day and A Thousand Trees went down a storm, with Just Looking and Dakota closing the show. Follow the captions for the complete setlist. And see here how a wedding couple celebrated with the band. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor, and Steve Bambridge.