22 Royal visits to the Yorkshire Coast from 1869 to 2018
The Yorkshire coast has hosted many royal visits over the years - from the Queen opening Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre to Prince Charles and Camilla munching fish and chips in Bridlington.
How many of these occasions do you remember and which Royals would you like to see visit next?
1. Queen Elizabeth - May 2010
The Queen arrived in town with Prince Phillip by Royal train before opening the newly refurbished Open Air Theatre. She also visited Hares Leap farm shop and ate lunch at The Blacksmiths Arms in Cloughton.
Prince Charles took a tour of the Rotunda Museum which was undergoing a multi-million pound restoration. Whilst there he added mortar to a commemorative stone on the outside of the building which marked his visit.