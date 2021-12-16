26 candidates to start bids for two East Riding Youth Parliament places

Voting will take place in February with young people across the East Riding going to the polls to elect Youth Parliament two candidates.

The candidates, who range from the ages of 11 to 18 and come from a wide range of backgrounds and abilities, are currently putting the finishing touches to their manifesto videos which will launch in January.

Voting will take place in February with young people across the East Riding going to the polls to elect two candidates to sit on the UK Youth Parliament, and two deputies.

The winning candidates will be announced in March and those who are elected will get to sit in the Houses of Parliament in Westminster and vote on issues that are important to young people and help make a positive change for everyone.

The elections have been organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council in partnership with East Riding Voluntary Action Services (ERVAS), who have received funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

But it’s not just elected members that young people will be voting for in February as they will also be asked to take part in the national Make Your Mark ballot and vote on a number of issues they feel are important to them not only on a local level but also nationally.

Councillor Ben Weeks, chairman of children and young people overview and scrutiny committee at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to all 26 candidates and wish them the best of luck on the campaign trail.

“I think it’s fantastic that these elections for the UK Youth Parliament have captured the imagination of so many of our young people who are keen to get involved in politics and the democratic process.”