Klosters - now Nautilus - on York Place was a firm favourite on Scarborough's bar scene in the early 2010s. From toss the boss to pound a pint of a Thursday, the nights out live on in our archives. We've gone back to 2010 to find photos of people enjoying a dance and a drink. Do you recognise anyone?

1. Klosters James, Darren and Jack enjoy a pint. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Klosters Zoe and Sophie in nautical fancy dress. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Klosters Chris, Lewis, Tom, Gareth and Kenwin. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Klosters Ben, Jack, Nick and James on a lads night out. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more