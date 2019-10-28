2nd Scarborough (Westborough) Guides to host 100th anniversary coffee morning

The 2nd Scarborough (Westborough) Guides will be 100 years old on Friday, November 1.

To celebrate, the group is holding a free coffee morning on Saturday, November 2 in the Lecture Hall at Westborough Methodist Church between 10am and noon.

The unit holds many old log books and photos of Guides from the 1940s onwards, and all of these will be out on display for people to look at during the coffee morning. There will also be some old uniforms that are very kindly being brought by one ex-Guide who now lives in Gloucestershire.

A spokesman said: “The current Guides have been looking through our archives to find out about Girlguiding through the years and have particularly enjoyed looking at the old photos.

“We are hoping that past Guides and leaders from the unit will come along to the coffee morning to share their memories with us and have a look through our archives.”