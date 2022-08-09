85-year-old Scarborough rambler Cliff Coultas to climb Three Peaks for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Cliff Coultas aims to complete the 24 mile, 1,585 metre ascent along with his step-daughter Julie Kadis in 12 hours on Thursday September 29. The Yorkshire three peaks include Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside (Yorkshire’s highest peak) and Ingleborough – Yorkshire’s second highest mountain.

Speaking of why he chose Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Cliff said: “Put it this way, you’ll never know when you will need them. I didn’t want to do the walk for nothing, they are such a worthy cause, and it is a pleasure to do this walk for them.”

In 2020, Cliff and Julie walked the 250-mile Cleveland Way there and back again and raised more than £1,200 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Cliff Colutas, an 85-year-old Scarborough rambler, is tackling the Three Peaks with his step-daughter for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Cliff is an avid walker and strongly believes his rambles keep him fit and healthy at the grand age of 85. Cliff’s son, Terry Coultas said: “He loves his walking, more so since he retired even though I tell him to take it easy. I really am so proud of him.”

Rob Scott, East Yorkshire Regional Fundraiser for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “Yorkshire Three Peaks is a challenge for anyone of any age, but to do it at the age of 85 is incredible. We would like to wish Cliff and Julie the best of luck for the 29th and would like to thank them for their support.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a life-saving rapid response emergency service providing emergency care to five million people across the four million acres of Yorkshire.

As an independent charity it costs £12,000 a day to keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances maintained and flying across Yorkshire. The money raised will help greatly towards the vital funding of our service.”