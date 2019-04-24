90s nostalgia in Scarborough - see if you appear on these retro photos

2. Martial arts experts make the grade

The Budokan Centre boasts another series of successful gradings in October, 1993. Pictured, front left, 3rd Dan in Swordsmanship Mark Smith and 3rd Dan Akido Alan Cooper. David Haldneby (not pictured) recieved his 2nd Dan at the same time. Looking on are members of the Akido class at the centre.

jpimedia