90s nostalgia in Scarborough - see if you appear on these retro photos

The Budokan Centre boasts another series of successful gradings in October, 1993. Pictured, front left, 3rd Dan in Swordsmanship Mark Smith and 3rd Dan Akido Alan Cooper. David Haldneby (not pictured) recieved his 2nd Dan at the same time. Looking on are members of the Akido class at the centre.
Filey School 5th year pupils Michael Thompson, second left, John Ward, Robert Emmett, Jodie Finn, Mark Tootle (seated), and Sarah MacKenzie, right, attend a careers convention at the Spa in October, 1994. They are pictured speaking to Chris Taylor, left, from the Scarborough Building Society.
Lisvane School set up a sports fun week for children to coincide with the start of the Easter holidays in March, 1997. Pictured left to right are brothers Thomas and Matthew Sanderson, and their friend Jonathan Walker, all making a splash in the Lisvane School pool.