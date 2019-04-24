An annual tradition at St Augustine's School is an end of term theme day when everybody dresses up. The theme in July, 1997, was 'the movies'. Pictured on the set of Star Wars is Philip Walker as Luke Skywalker, Ben Healey as Yoda, teacher Roger Cannon as Darth Vader, and Michael Mitchell as R2-D2.

90s nostalgia in Scarborough - see if you appear on these retro photos

Do you recall the day Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and other Star Wars characters turned up to school?

This is just one of our featured 90s nostalgia pictures this week. See if you can spot yourself or your friends!

Pictured in May, 1997, are Raincliffe School's Young Enterprise Award winners, from left, Michelle Monteith, Emma Harper, Rebecca Edwards, Kim Green, Jenny Glover, and Lisa Cox.

1. Young enterprise award winners

Pictured in May, 1997, are Raincliffe School's Young Enterprise Award winners, from left, Michelle Monteith, Emma Harper, Rebecca Edwards, Kim Green, Jenny Glover, and Lisa Cox.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Budokan Centre boasts another series of successful gradings in October, 1993. Pictured, front left, 3rd Dan in Swordsmanship Mark Smith and 3rd Dan Akido Alan Cooper. David Haldneby (not pictured) recieved his 2nd Dan at the same time. Looking on are members of the Akido class at the centre.

2. Martial arts experts make the grade

The Budokan Centre boasts another series of successful gradings in October, 1993. Pictured, front left, 3rd Dan in Swordsmanship Mark Smith and 3rd Dan Akido Alan Cooper. David Haldneby (not pictured) recieved his 2nd Dan at the same time. Looking on are members of the Akido class at the centre.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Filey School 5th year pupils Michael Thompson, second left, John Ward, Robert Emmett, Jodie Finn, Mark Tootle (seated), and Sarah MacKenzie, right, attend a careers convention at the Spa in October, 1994. They are pictured speaking to Chris Taylor, left, from the Scarborough Building Society.

3. Filey students at careers convention

Filey School 5th year pupils Michael Thompson, second left, John Ward, Robert Emmett, Jodie Finn, Mark Tootle (seated), and Sarah MacKenzie, right, attend a careers convention at the Spa in October, 1994. They are pictured speaking to Chris Taylor, left, from the Scarborough Building Society.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Lisvane School set up a sports fun week for children to coincide with the start of the Easter holidays in March, 1997. Pictured left to right are brothers Thomas and Matthew Sanderson, and their friend Jonathan Walker, all making a splash in the Lisvane School pool.

4. Making a splash during Easter holidays

Lisvane School set up a sports fun week for children to coincide with the start of the Easter holidays in March, 1997. Pictured left to right are brothers Thomas and Matthew Sanderson, and their friend Jonathan Walker, all making a splash in the Lisvane School pool.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2