A bootiful sight - Helmsley invaded by flowering Wellies

It’s a bootiful sight – to celebrate the summer, Helmsley has been invaded by flowering wellies.

Businesses and organisations have taken their old boots and planted them with colourful blooms to display across the award-winning town.

The Fabulous Meat and Fish Company got creative with a Welly dog.

The wellies will be in place for the school holidays, until the beginning of September.

Tony Porter, chairman of the Helmsley in Business group, said: “We wanted to do something to bring even more colour to our beautiful town.

“Lots of people have old pairs of boots knocking around in their garage or shed, so we thought using them as plant pots was a great way to upcycle them – they look spectacular!

“It’s a great way to reuse and recycle instead of buying plastic plant pots.

“Some businesses have them displayed like hanging baskets, the Cubs and Scouts have theirs climbing up stairs, there’s even a welly dog!

“Lots of creative ways to bring a smile to the face of visitors over the summer months and even some welly-themed items for sale in shops.”

Organisations taking part include, among others:

Agnus & Co, Crema Coffee House, Ginger Bear, 1st Helmsley Scout Group, Helmsley Primary School, Helmsley Opticians, Helmsley Outdoors, Helmsley Arts Centre, Helmsley Library, Helmsley Town Hall, Helmsley Traditional Sweet Shop, Hunters of Helmsley, Holme Lea Interiors, Libby Butler Jewellers, Porters Coffee Shop, The Crafty Pair, The Fabulous Meat and Fish Company and Viva hairdressers.

