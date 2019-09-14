A hat-trick of ‘good’ ratings at care group

Scarborough care provider Saint Cecilia’s is celebrating after achieving a hat-trick of ‘good’ inspection ratings for its local homes.

Normanby House, which Saint Cecilia’s Care Group bought last year, has just retained its ‘good’ rating following an inspection.

It joins Saint Cecilia’s Care Home and Saint Cecilia’s Nursing home in having good ratings.

The nursing home recently improved its rating from requires improvement to good.

Tanya Thomas, registered manager at Normanby House, said: “We are delighted to have retained our ‘good’ rating across the board and that is down to the hard work, professionalism and commitment of the team.

“There is always bound to be upheaval during a change of ownership but I am delighted to say that things have gone very smoothly and we have retained our good rating.”

The Normanby House inspection report says: “People felt well cared for by staff who knew them well.

“People were supported to be independent and to share their opinions which were listened to and respected. People’s feelings of wellbeing were very high because of this.

“Relatives and visiting professionals also felt the warmth and compassion displayed by staff towards people as they cared for them.”