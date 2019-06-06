A Scarborough man featured in this iconic picture of D-Day

A man from Scarborough featured in an iconic photograph of D-Day which shows soldiers taking Sword Beach.

Roy Walker lived in Osgodby and was famously captured in an image that was used across the world to signify the landings.

Mr Walker with his medals in 2004.

He appears in the front left of the photograph.

In 1939, aged 18, Mr Walker signed up for the 50th Northumbrian Regiment of the Territorial Army.

He was sent to Dunkirk almost immediately.

On June 6, 1944, he landed on Sword Beach as a Bren-Gun carrier driver.

For 45 years Mr Walker remained silent despite national requests to find the soldier in the picture.

Speaking to the Scarborough Evening News in 2004, aged 95, he exaplained the picture has been taken shortly after he attended to a friend who'd had his thumb blown off and was being yelled at by a beach master for attracting enemy sniper fire.

Mr Walker added: "That's when my photograph was taken, as I was walking back up the beach to my vehicle."

