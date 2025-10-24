'A splendid achievement!' - Woman born and raised in Whitby celebrates 105th birthday

By Louise French
Published 24th Oct 2025, 17:38 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 17:43 BST
Florence Doughty celebrating her 105th birthday at Whitby Court Care Home - Image: Whitby Court Care Home
Florence Doughty celebrating her 105th birthday at Whitby Court Care Home - Image: Whitby Court Care Home
A woman who was born and raised on Ivy Yard in Whitby has celebrated her 105th birthday at Whitby Court Care Home

Florence Doughty was born in 1920, to mum Hannah and father Elijah, and grew up in the town with her siblings Hannah, Tom, Helen, Bill and Olga.

She had various jobs over the years, working for an insurance brokers during the war and later at Botham’s tea rooms.

Florence was married to the late Frank, and the couple had one child, a daughter named Gail, to who she was devoted.

King Charles and Queen Camilla described the milestone as 'A splendid achievement' - Image: Whitby Court Care Home
King Charles and Queen Camilla described the milestone as 'A splendid achievement' - Image: Whitby Court Care Home

Florence never really had any hobbies and interests, her focus on being a good mum and raising her daughter Gail.

Florence has two granddaughters, Hannah and Louise, and a great-granddaughter called Grace

Florence celebrated her birthday at Whitby Court Care Home with a special card signed by King Charles III and Queen Camilla who described the occasion as “a splendid achievement!”

