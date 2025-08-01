A Stroll With Stu: enjoy a glorious countryside walk from Egton Bridge to Lealholm
It was a short walk – which we’ve done before – with a group of ladies that I met on jury service some years ago.
We still meet up regularly, having become friends during a juicy court case that lasted many weeks, but about which I cannot further elaborate (partly because it may be illegal, but largely because he is seriously dodgy and he’ll be getting out soon).
We only did the Glaisdale to Lealholm bit – a truly lovely stretch of the Esk Valley – but I’ve lengthened it with an extension from Egton Bridge, so that it all starts and ends with a stepping stone adventure.
Accordingly, get off the bus or train at Egton Bridge, head past the church and turn right admiring the towering trees that somebody kindly planted many moons ago.
As the road bears right, seek out the stepping stones (a handy sign says “To stepping stones”), away to your left behind an old mill.
The river was modified to cater for that mill, and the stones will likely be just as old.
Cross both stretches of stones and follow the path up to the entrance drive of the Horseshoe Inn.
For info, if the river is in flood, you can go back to the main road near the church and follow it around to the pub.
Bear right betwixt the pub and its beer garden, then up onto the lane at the far end.
You need to follow this road for a mile or more as it first crosses a ford (footbridge available) and eventually begins a steep climb up to reach Arncliffe woods on your right.
Look out for the sign pointing you along a wide track into the woods.
After a gate the track thins into a well-trodden path through these majestic old woods, dropping down to meet the Esk before ejecting you across a footbridge next to Glaisdale train station.
Turn left along the road, then take a right just ahead of the pub down the back lane to Glaisdale village.
(By the way, this is the first time ever that I’ve taken you straight past two country pubs on one of these walks. I’ll seek medical advice).
The narrow road soon begins a bonkers-steep climb up past some quaint cottages, but mercifully, before reaching the summit and just after a bench on your right, turn right to drop down a wide track back to the riverside at an old mill – still with its somewhat dilapidated waterwheel on the side of the building.
Pass the building on its left, soon skirting right to the river edge, then heading left to emerge from the woods in a grassy field.
Bear left through the field, edging towards the railway which you eventually cross just ahead of Rake Farm.
The gully and lake on your left, heading under a typical stone railway bridge, is the site of the unfinished Paddy Waddell’s railway.
Indeed there is a stone plaque to prove I haven’t made this up.
The railway was meant to link the ironworks at Grosmont to the ironstone mines in East Cleveland.
Paddy Waddell was actually a Scotsman, but got the Irish moniker because he hired lots of his workers from the Emerald Isle.
He was a railway Engineer and was hired to build the line by several businessmen involved in the 19th Century Iron and Steel industry.
Sadly, by the time the building works got going, iron ore mining was in decline and the railway never got finished.
Think of it as the HS2 of the 1880s, but without the trousering of millions of pounds from the public purse.
Climb up onto the lane and turn left, cross the existing railway and soon go sharp right steeply downhill along Rake Lane.
Cross the footbridge to rejoin the lane and head left. As you start climbing
to a further bridge over the railway, look left for a footpath sign into trees.
This path hugs the railway for a short while before dropping down to run alongside a cracking stretch of the river on a grassy bank.
Look out for kingfishers and ornamental ducks, before going through Underpark Farm and onwards on a flatish track directly to Lealholm village.
Lealholm is a gorgeous place with cafes, a little bakery, a garden centre and a smashing little pub with excellent food – The Board Inn.
To finish as you started, turn right ahead of the river bridge, past the shop and continuing up to the old Wesleyan chapel, ahead of which is a path on your left to the stepping stones.
On the other side, is the Board Inn.
I didn’t go past a third pub!
