A Stroll With Stu: enjoy a pretty five-mile walk starting and ending in Staithes, near Whitby

A coalition of the willing between all my creaky joints, resulted in this lovely five-miler around Staithes during that hot dusty heatwave we had in early August.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting at the bus stop at the top of the village, head East towards Boulby, quickly dropping left along the road down to the little village of Dalehouse.

After the pretty pub, turn right along Ridge Lane – a road barely wide enough for one vehicle, never mind two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon, you will reach a Ford (which would require a biblical storm in Roxby for the water level to reach the Tarmac), after which the road bends left and begins to climb.

View towards Dalehouse.

Fifty yards up the hill turn right through a kissing gate leading to a wide track in proper old fashioned English woodland.

Enjoy the tranquillity and birdsong as the path takes you slowly uphill for a mile or so, to a man-made embankment crossing the beck below.

On your left is a tunnel which was presumably linked to that embankment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this point, we are pretty close to the perimeter of the expansive Boulby Potash Mine, but this tunnel dates back to the late 19th Century and our old friend the Ironstone industry.

A map of the Staithes walk.

The tunnel was part of a tramway that transported ironstone from the Grinkle mine, down to the jetty at Port Mulgrave.

The First World War and a new railhead on the line near Loftus, saw the demise of the tramway, but the tunnel appears in decent nick (and though I didn’t venture far inside, the Red Bull cans and crisp packets indicate that plenty do).

Turn right after that embankment, back the way you came but on the other side of the valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As I paused to fiddle with settings on my camera – I really should read the instructions – I slowly became aware of the sounds of the woods.

Picturesque Staithes.

Sure, there was still some birdsong, and the thin branches rustled in the occasional breeze, but the sound I could increasingly hear was of something – many things – shuffling around in the bushes.

Blackbirds certainly, small mammals probably, deer maybe, but I saw none of these despite the woods being very much alive with something other than me.

Half a mile further on as the track curves left and begins to climb, a footpath sign beckons you right towards a path that soon emerges into an open valley.

Odd looking dale, this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hay bales in Upper Staithes. pictures: Stuart Bell.

You’ve just emerged from woodland on the north facing slope, but the opposite side of the valley, benefitting from direct sun, consisted of feeble grasses and a lone hawthorn bush leaning stubbornly away from the prevailing salty winds.

The path is clear, and takes you across the valley adjacent to a Fort Knox style fence marking the edge of the potash mine.

They don’t leave you a lot of room, but eventually you emerge on the A174 adjacent to the bus stop.

Cross over, head right, and behind the opposite bus stop, follow the road to Cowbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It kind of curves back to the main road at first but soon heads towards the cliff tops.

As the road bends right, nip across the grass to a handy bench offering fabulous views down to the seashore protected by towering cliffs.

View of Staithes harbour.

Two ancient gateposts adorned with memorial plaques, betray the fact that this was once a popular route to Staithes from Boulby, but a lot of it has long since departed in a downward direction.

The path and Cowbar road wind away towards Staithes, and shortly before reaching the village I became puzzled by a field crop that at first glance appeared to be nettles.

Vicious looking brutes, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curious as to why a local farmer might be deliberately growing stinging nettles, I took a closer look.

Should have gone to Specsavers (other opticians are available), because the plants were not what they seemed.

I’d never seen this crop anywhere on my travels before and had to find a shady area to log in to a well-known search engine to find out what they were.

Lo and behold, the local farmers – possibly in response to the increasing space on restaurant menus being given over to vegetarian options – are growing a large and healthy crop of Quinoa.

Good for them!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road drops steeply now down to the village, with fabulous views of the little boats and cottages in and around the beck.

Mortimer and Whitehouse stayed in cottages on this side of the village and I doffed my cap (a church bell rang as I did it) to these genius comedians who have created one of the best TV shows for many a long year.

Well, I think so anyway.

Cross the footbridge to the main street where touristy things and pubs await, as does the lung-busting climb back up the road to the bus stop!