A Stroll With Stu: seven-mile walk around Whitby and Hawsker - with a refreshing print in the brewery too

As I have probably mentioned before, there are not many paths in the area that I haven’t taken you along over the last 15 years, but there are a number of very quiet roads that are just as nice.

Occasionally in the fields you might encounter half a ton of beef bellowing angrily in your direction, and on the roads it is much the same – except this time he’s wearing a baseball cap at a jaunty angle and driving his Mum’s Vauxhall Corsa.

We’ll end up on such a lane on this seven-mile circular stroll starting in Whitby, but the first half will be on one of the most popular walking and cycling routes in the County – the Cinder Track.

Start by climbing the steps adjacent to the overbridge on the road called South End Gardens, leading up from the roundabout at the bottom corner of Pannett Park.

Hawsker cherry blossom.

To the right, the track disappears into bushes, so turn left, perhaps offering up a two-tone whistle as you chug along the old railway line in the general direction of Scarborough.

Soon you’ll need to pause atop Larpool viaduct to admire the stunning views up and down the Esk on either side this fabulous structure (I think I prefer the view up the river to Ruswarp and the dark moors further afield).

Larpool viaduct is the 38th (of 40) bridge crossings of the River Esk on its 28-mile route from Westerdale to the North Sea.

Eighteen of them carry the Esk Valley railway – an indication of the astonishing engineering feats that were commonplace 150 years ago.

Ruswarp from Larpool viaduct.

Carry on for another two miles or so, trying to comprehend a steam engine puffing its way along this pretty track.

The trees and wildflowers have encroached a tad, but it still doesn’t seem wide enough to support a six-car train rattling along at 40mph+, four abreast with families going on their jollies and locals off to town to do their shopping.

After the trees recede to reveal pleasant rural views, you’ll soon arrive at Hawsker approximately 20 minutes late, due to the wrong kind of leaves on your boots or a pints failure in the Windmill pub at Stainsacre.

The track crosses the A171 just beyond Hawsker old station and you should cross the road to access the path on the opposite side, before turning sharp left towards Whitby.

Whitby Abbey.

Turn quickly right down that quiet lane I mentioned earlier and, apart from a short grassy diversion just for the sake of it, you’ll follow the road all the way to Whitby Abbey.

Several paths tempt you cliffwards to your right, but ignore them all.

I expect to be on the Cleveland Way again pretty soon, so we’ll do something a little different now.

After a mile, pass the solitary red-roofed barn on your right (imaginatively called Red Barn on the OS Map), then several hundred yards later go right through a gate into a grassy field.

Start of the Cinder Track at Whitby.

Turn left at the next field boundary and on reaching Whitby Laithes Farm, turn left again on the access track to return to the road.

Your unnecessary field diversion is now complete! (I like those quiet lanes, but the odd field path just kind of beckons me).

You are now in Caravan Park country – many local farmers reasoning that motorised tin is a better earner than wheat and barley.

This does increase the traffic flow a bit, but it was still very quiet on my visit and this was a Saturday afternoon.

The view isn’t really affected either, because by now you will be transfixed by the looming splendour of Whitby Abbey directly in front of you.

From Henry VIII to the Luftwaffe, the Abbey has had its share of adversaries but it was more or less complete until the 18th Century despite being weakened by the Yorkshire weather.

There were major collapses in 1736, 1763, 1830 and 1839, and I imagine little chunks continue to fall away when the rain lashes and the wind howls.

I came this way because I wanted to visit the Whitby Brewery which is situated next to the Abbey, not far from the top of the 199 Steps.

They have a large beer garden and sell home-made pizzas and the only other time I tried to get in was on a hot summer day when it was predictably rammed.

There was a bitter Northerly on this day, but Yorkshire folk are hardier than I thought and despite the access being up those 199 Steps, it was heaving again.

Easy option back to town is down the steps, but I went back along the road, turning right down Green Lane to the harbourside on the East of the river.

You are of course spoilt for choice for substitutes for the brewery beer garden, so take your pick.