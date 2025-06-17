'A triumph of local theatre' - Whitby's Colebrooke Productions’ The Wizard of Oz dazzles audiences

The Wizard of Oz production on stage. picture: Matthew Cooper

Colebrooke Productions is receiving praise once more for the resounding success of its recent production of The Wizard of Oz.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The production enchanted audiences at Whitby Pavilion Theatre with a magical blend of heart, humour, and theatrical brilliance.

The beloved family classic played to energetic houses throughout its run, cementing Colebrooke’s reputation for delivering top-quality entertainment to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staged at the iconic Whitby Pavilion, this vibrant reimagining of L Frank Baum’s timeless tale transported audiences over the rainbow with dazzling visuals, powerful vocals, and an exceptionally talented cast.

The Wizard of Oz gets rave reviews. picture: Matthew Cooper

Director Chris Colebrooke helmed the production with flair and imagination, creating a show that was both faithful to the beloved 1939 film and fresh with contemporary energy.

"We wanted to honour the spirit of the original story while bringing a sense of wonder and fun that speaks to today’s audiences,” Chris told the Whitby Gazette.

"Seeing Evie (our Dorothy) sing Somewhere Over the Rainbow and adults be moved to tears - it was indeed everything we hoped theatre could be."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production featured standout performances from a dynamic cast, including Evie Hodgson as Dorothy, who brought charm, warmth, and vocal power to the role.

The drama of the Wizard of Oz. picture: Matthew Cooper

She was joined by Belle Lunn as the Scarecrow, Albie Clarkson as the Tin Man, and Harry Maud as the Cowardly Lion, each delivering heartfelt performances that captured the essence of their iconic characters.

Winnie Long’s turn as the Wicked Witch of the West earned praise for combining villainy with comic flair, delighting audiences every night.

Colebrooke Productions is thrilled by the overwhelming response from the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets sold well for the entire run of Oz and word of mouth spread like wildfire.

The magic of the Wizard of Oz. picture: Matthew Cooper

Audiences left the theatre praising the show as “magical,” “joyous,” and “a triumph of local theatre”.

As Colebrooke Productions looks ahead to its next season, the company remains committed to bringing world-class theatrical experiences to audiences.

Chris added: “The Wizard of Oz is a shining example of what can be achieved when community talent, creative passion, and timeless storytelling come together.

"As one social media user commented – You are a credit to this town’.”