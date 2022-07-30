A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Some more sad news today as we’re appealing for information after a two-vehicle collision on the A171 just outside the village of Cloughton near Scarborough.

“Shortly after 2pm on July 30 a silver Honda Jazz travelling from the Whitby direction collided with a black Mazda campervan travelling in the opposite direction near the turning to the Hayburn Wyke.

“The female driver of the Honda Jazz was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene and the female driver of the campervan has been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.”

Police. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

The North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle in the area prior to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage or any other information which could help the investigation.