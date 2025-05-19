Aaron Padgham appointed Managing Director of Saint Cecilia’s Care Group

Aaron Padgham

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group has announced that Aaron Padgham has been appointed as its new Managing Director, marking a significant new chapter for the family-run care provider.

Aaron has been part of the organisation for the past eight years, joining in 2017 and playing a central role in its growth and development.

He initially led the acquisition of Queen Margaret’s Nursing Home in Scarborough and has since been closely involved in welcoming new homes into the group, strengthening financial foundations, introducing new systems, and helping to build the teams that make everything possible.

Before joining the group, Aaron trained as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte, where he gained experience across a range of sectors and built a strong foundation in financial leadership and strategic planning.

Reflecting on his appointment, Aaron said: “After some careful thought, I’ve made the exciting decision to take up the role of Managing Director of Saint Cecilia’s Care Group.

“Over the years, I’ve seen just how much hard work, compassion, and care it takes to keep moving forward — and it’s been a privilege to be part of that journey.

“This business means a great deal to me personally. It’s not just where I work — it’s something I’ve seen built with love and determination by my mum and dad since the early days.

“Taking this step gives the company the long-term direction and stability that only an owner stepping into leadership can bring — and I feel ready to take on that responsibility.

“We have a truly committed and compassionate team, and I want to harness the full strength of that as we move into the next phase of our journey.

“These are challenging times for the care sector, but I believe Saint Cecilia’s is well placed not just to survive, but to thrive — delivering even better care and creating a place where staff and residents alike feel proud to be.”

As part of this transition, Mike Padgham will continue in his role as Executive Chair and remain actively involved in the organisation, particularly in championing social care at a national level through his campaigning work.