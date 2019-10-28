Acts set to perform at Scarborough Open Air Theatre could be announced before Christmas

Music fans should know some of the stars who will be appearing at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre in 2020 before Christmas, a borough councillor has claimed.

The line-up for the 8,000 capacity venue in the town’s North Bay is currently being set.

This summer there were concerts from Lewis Capaldi, Kylie Minogue and Biffy Clyro, among others.

In an update to councillors ahead of the borough authority’s meeting on Monday next week (4th), Cllr Tony Randerson (Lab) portfolio holder for Legal, Democratic and Governance, wrote in his report that the venue’s promoter was hopeful of announcing some acts very soon.

He wrote: "Cuffe and Taylor are in the process of looking at acts for 2020 and it is expected that a number of announcements will be made before Christmas.

“As well as the concerts the venue is now being used more and more with the installation of a Tipi Bar this year.

“So far a number of sell-out Oktoberfest events have been held in the Tipi and a number of bookings are being taken for parties and weddings in the Tipi.

“The operator pays a rent direct to the council for use of the land and the Tipi will be in place until March 2020.”

Cllr Randerson added that the end-of-year season attendance figures for the theatre for 2019 were not yet available.