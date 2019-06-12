After North Yorkshire win on EuroMillions, could you be the £123 million ticket-holder ?

Could it be you ?!

A massive EuroMillions jackpot has been won by a ticket holder in the UK, it has been revealed.

The lucky winner won the £123 million prize in Tuesday night's draw.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers on Tuesday night were 25, 27, 39, 42 and 46. The Lucky Star numbers were 11 and 12.

A spokesman for the National Lottery said the win put the ticket holder in third place among the biggest ever lottery wins in the UK.

Now players across the country are being urged to check their tickets to see if they can claim the life-changing prize.

It comes after a mystery EuroMillions winner from North Yorkshire won £77,312.30 on EuroMillions on May 17.

The lucky woman, known only as Mrs F, matched the five main numbers in the EuroMillions draw last Friday.

She won without ever touching a ticket – and wasted no time in spending some of her winnings by treating herself to a Chanel handbag.

Mrs. F, who also plans to pay off her mortgage following her win, played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and became one of over eight million players that win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mrs. F for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks she has become a winner and can now look forward to living life mortgage free."

The current record holders for the biggest ever lottery win are Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, who won £161m in 2011.

If you have the Tuesday night winning ticket call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk