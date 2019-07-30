Afternoon tea served to SASH charity hosts

Seven young people in Scarborough who had been facing homelessness recently prepared a very special afternoon tea.

It was held for their hosts who have welcomed them into their homes through the youth homelessness charity SASH (Safe and Sound Homes).

SASH helps 16-25 year olds avoid homelessness by offering a place to stay in the homes of volunteer hosts.

Last year the charity helped around 90 young people in the area through their emergency ‘Nightstop’ accommodation and longer term supported lodgings services.

This group of young people, all aged between 17 and 20, have been attending a six-week cookery course, held in the kitchen at the Rainbow Centre, thanks to the support of centre manager Trisha Kinsella. They prepared the spread of quiche, sausage rolls, sandwiches, scones and a red velvet cake.

SASH Host Chris Ridgway said: “It was a really fantastic afternoon tea. It was amazing to see what skills they learnt in just six weeks and how proud they were of their achievements.”

SASH currently has around 30 hosts in Scarborough and Ryedale. However, the charity urgently needs more in the area. Call 01904 652043 for more details.