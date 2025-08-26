Ahoy there! Whitby Pirate Festival to host weekend of fun to boost RNLI

Whitby will once again be overrun by pirates and redcoats as Whitby Pirate Festival returns for a family-friendly weekend of entertainment – all in aid of raising treasure for Whitby RNLI.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the festival which runs from Friday August 29 to Sunday August 31, you can enter the best dressed pirate competition – including best scurvy dog, on the Saturday 2pm at the bandstand, meet a mermaid on Sunday morning at the Bandstand or Hoist the Colours with the Purple Pirates.

The festivities begin on Friday August 29, at 6pm, with the official Muster of the Crew aboard the Endeavour, followed by a choice of opening night entertainment the Vykyng on board the Endeavour, the Jack Tars at Eighteen 91 or Fat Medicine live at the Royal Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, the weekend is packed with music, markets, and shenanigans:

Whitby Pirate Festival is back again.

- Live Music and Entertainment Saturday and Sunday – The Bandstand will host non-stop performances throughout the festival’, as well as stalls and living history.

- The Black Market at the Royal Hotel – a makers and creators market open 11am to 1pm Saturday and Sunday, on Saturday accompanied by music from the Whitby Community Choir.

- Family shanty workshops – Join the Saltburn Smugglers on Saturday and Sunday at the Royal Hotel (1.30pm to 2.30pm) to learn the songs of the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Sword School (16+) – Learn the art of pirate combat with the Green Dragon Combat Team, Saturday afternoon at the Royal Hotel.

A gathering at The Bandstand in Whitby for the pirate festival.

- Watch out for the Redcoats, they will put you in the stocks at Pirates Cove, a dedicated space for pirate games, living history and face painting.

- On board the Endeavour – handfasting ceremonies, Dungeons and Dragons in the Captain’s Cabin

- Saturday Night at the Royal Hotel – the festival’s big music night featuring Antflavour, the UK’s leading Adam Ant tribute act, supported by the fiery sounds of Captain Clap and the Burning Sensations and Idol Elvis Tendencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the weekend, Whitby will be transformed into a haven for pirates of all ages, with plenty to see, do and experience.

The festival is family-friendly, all welcome, with donations and proceeds in support of Whitby RNLI.