All the details of tomorrow's autumn festival in Scarborough's Peasholm Park

Scarborough’s Peasholm Park is about to host a celebration of all things autumnal.

The Autumn Daze Festival will take place on Saturday between 10am and 4pm. The free event will feature autumn themed activities including bush craft demonstrations, marshmallow toasting and primitive fire-starting.

During the day, Hidden Horizons will be hosting a scavenger hunt which starts at the tipi and bell tents near the Buttercup Kiosk. People can try their hand at getting a fire started and toast marshmallows over the fire pits while story telling sessions will be on for children.

There will also be demonstrations of different bush craft techniques, face painting, seasonal stalls and at the shelter near Peasholm Café, Peasholm Park Friends and Animated Objects Theatre Company will be putting on seasonal craft activities.

Vicki Jones, from Scarborough Borough Council’s events team said: “Peasholm Park is a wonderful place to visit at any time, but the stunning autumn colours make for a very special atmosphere at this time of year.

The festival aims to encourage people to enjoy the great outdoors regardless of the time of year, rediscover their sense of adventure and share the excitement of traditional pastimes with autumn explorers of all ages.”