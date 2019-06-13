All the Fun of the Fair in Scalby

Traditional Victorian entertainment and costume are the theme for this year's big event.

Now in its 42nd year, the 2019 Scalby Fair promises to be bigger and better than ever before with a varied week of entertainment culminating in the ever popular street fair.

Scalby Fair Programme

This year's fair, which begins on Monday June 17th, celebrates the bicentenary of the birth of Queen Victoria, with children being encouraged to participate by dressing up in Victorian costume. Traditional entertainment including Punch & Judy, a bouncy castle and a small funfair will also be available to keep younger visitors entertained.

The fair offers an eclectic mix of over 50 stalls, providing a range of offerings from jams and gins to books and cakes. There will also be an opportunity to interact with the Police and Fire Brigade who both have their own stands and it wouldn't be a village event without the obligatory tombola or two.

Legendary Scarborough entertainer Magic Mike will provide magic tricks and jokes a plenty to keep events moving during the day, and you can expect a full program of entertainment including dancing from Julie Hatton School of Dance and Kevin O'Connor's School of Irish Dancing.

Organisers will be once again be running their infamous barbecue, which last year saw a roaring trade with over 500 burgers being consumed.

Crowds begin to gather at Scalby Fair

Lasting six days, Scalby Fair is proud to be the longest street festival in Yorkshire. It began when a small group of friends decided to organise a few teas in the village to celebrate the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977. The idea snowballed to such an extent, that when the day came, 1600 teas were made and delivered to the crowds in the street around the Methodist Hall.

The following year, at the AGM of the Silver Jubilee Committee, it was agreed that the event had been such a success, those present wished to keep the community spirit alive, and Scalby Fair Committee was formed.

Since then, the volunteer run, non-profit-making venture has raised over £30,000 for various local community organizations including:

Scalby, Newby and Barrowcliff schools

Scalby Cricket Club, Scalby Football Club, Scalby Junior Football Club, and Scarborough Athletics Club

Scalby Village Trust

If you would like to get involved with next year's fair, contact the committee via the Scalby Fair Website at www.scalbyfair.org.uk.

