Crown Tavern Walk 2019

All the pictures of this year's Crown Tavern Walk – can you recognise anyone?

This year's Crown Tavern Walk saw 141 people take part, a turnout that left organisers "overwhelmed".

Here are some of those who took part. Pictures by Richard Ponter.

A group pictures with walkers and organisers.

1. Crown Tavern Walk 2019

Committee members Jane Moment (left) and Tracey Shaw.

2. Crown Tavern Walk 2019

James Felgate congratulates mum on her walk.

3. Crown Tavern Walk 2019

Top walker and first man back Mike Anderson cheered on by Belinda Leppington.

4. Crown Tavern Walk 2019

