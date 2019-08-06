Anchorage Club on Scarborough seafront could be turned into holiday lets

A former private members bar on Scarborough seafront is set to be transformed into holiday accommodation.

The Anchorage Club, located on the ground floor of a building in Lifeboat Steps between Eastborough and Foreshore Road, closed three and a half years ago.

It is already home to two holiday apartments but now a developer wants to create four holiday lets in the building.

A planning application to Scarborough Council lays out why the bar is unlikely to ever re-open.

It states: “The bar is financially unviable and the building is falling into disrepair and unsustainable. It is currently for sale, however, no viable purchasers will buy the property for reinstatement to a bar.

“There is a purchaser, who wishes to renovate the property, to make it viable as four short-term holiday lets. This would be for between two and four people per unit.

“This is aimed at people who visit Scarborough for weekends and family holidays of one to two weeks.

“It is ideally situated in the South Bay for local attractions and transport links.

“The two existing apartments simply need general decoration and updating and the ground floor bar area needs minor internal and external alterations to form two one-bedroom holiday apartments.”

The plan is now out to consultation.