Ann, 75, takes the plunge for St Catherine’s

A septuagenarian from Kirkbymoorside has completed a sponsored swim for Saint Catherine’s – raising a fantastic £921 for the charity.

Ann Bannister, 75, who only learnt to swim last year, took the plunge and finally conquered her fear of water, which started when she was thrown into the deep end of her local pool as a teenager.

She learnt to swim at Ryedale Swim and Fitness Centre in Pickering with the help and support of Adam Kendrew and Sam Calvert.

Ann started learning aged 72 and by last year she could confidently swim 26 lengths.

Ann, who is a member of the hospice’s Kirkbymoorside Support Group, said: “I got an incredible response with the sponsorship.

“A lot of people upped their sponsorship when they realised what I’d done.

“When I got the final total I couldn’t believe it! Everybody said it was such a good cause. Anything I can do to help the hospice, I will.

“I was terrified of going out of my depth at first, but they were really good at the pool. I would encourage anyone who can’t swim to learn – it’s so good for you.”

Nicky Grunwell, Ryedale area fundraiser for Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are so proud of Ann and would like to thank her for her fantastic support.”