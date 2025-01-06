Apollo Players' Dick Whittington panto to begin week-long run at Whitby Pavilion
In the Apollo Players production, can young Dick Whittington, aided by his feline friend, help rid the city from the evil King Rats clutches and fulfil his dream to become Lord Mayor of London?
Dick Whittington has all the traditional ingredients of classic panto – hilarious comedy, audience participation, foot-tapping songs, dazzling costumes, bright scenery and a whole host of map-cap characters waiting for you to discover.
The panto runs from Monday January 13 to Friday January 17, at 7pm as well as two showings on the Saturday January 18, 2pm matinee and 7pm.
Tickets can be booked in person, online via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by calling 01947 824770 (10am to 3pm).
Please note the production contains pyrotechnics, smoke and loud noises.
TICKETS
Monday & Tuesday: all seats £8
Wednesday to Saturday: £11, £9 under 14s
