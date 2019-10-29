Appeal after dog dies in vicious attack by bull mastiff in Scarborough

A dog has died after being attacked by a bull mastiff in Scarborough.

The small Lhasa Apso was being walked by its owner when it was attacked by a large dog which appeared to be unaccompanied.

The Lhasa Apso suffered severe injuries to its throat and despite emergency surgery at a local vets practice it couldn't be saved.

The vicious attack took place outside Barrowcliff School at 3.10pm on Saturday October 26.

The offending dog ran off along Barrowcliff Road as a member of the public approached to give assistance to the 75-year-old owner of the Lhasa Apso, who was traumatised at the time.

It is described as a large male Bull Mastiff type, white in colour, with some black patches around its back and on its ear. It was wearing a silver link chain around its neck.

The council’s Dog Warden is investigating the attack and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to get in touch by calling 01723 232323 or emailing dog.warden@scarborough.gov.uk