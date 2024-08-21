Appeal for information after car collides with house in East Ayton

By Louise French
Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:55 BST
North Yorkshire Police has appealed for information after a silver Mazda collided with a house in East AytonNorth Yorkshire Police has appealed for information after a silver Mazda collided with a house in East Ayton
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a silver Mazda collided with a house on Castlegate in East Ayton.

Officers have appealed for anyone who may have seen the vehicle driving prior to the incident, which occurred just after 6pm on Tuesday evening (August 20), to get in touch.

The road was closed for a time to allow emergency services to deal with the incident, but has since reopened.

The vehicle has been recovered and police have been informed there is no structural damage to the property.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Do you live in the area? Do you have any CCTV/doorbell/dashcam footage which could assist the investigation?

“If you can help, or have any information, please contact 101 quoting reference number 12240151488.”

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

