Appeal for information after man knocked unconscious at Pendulum concert in Scarborough
It happened at around 9.30pm on 20 June 2025 at Scarborough Open Air Theatre during a Pendulum concert when a man was struck on the back of his head leading to him losing consciousness.
Police have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with their investigation
A police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
“Email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Kyle McBride, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
Quote reference 12250115038 when passing on information.
The victim was treated at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.
