Appeal for information after television stolen during Whitby burglary

The television was stolen from Wagtail Crescent

Police in Whitby are appealing for information about a burglary that took place in Wagtail Crescent.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened between 2.30pm on Friday (February 21) and 9.45am the following morning.

A 50-inch curved television was taken.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC441 Mason, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250032685 when passing on information.