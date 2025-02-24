Appeal for information after television stolen during Whitby burglary
Police in Whitby are appealing for information about a burglary that took place in Wagtail Crescent.
It happened between 2.30pm on Friday (February 21) and 9.45am the following morning.
A 50-inch curved television was taken.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC441 Mason, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250032685 when passing on information.
