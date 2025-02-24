Appeal for information after television stolen during Whitby burglary

By Louise French
Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 11:22 BST
The television was stolen from Wagtail CrescentThe television was stolen from Wagtail Crescent
The television was stolen from Wagtail Crescent
Police in Whitby are appealing for information about a burglary that took place in Wagtail Crescent.

It happened between 2.30pm on Friday (February 21) and 9.45am the following morning.

A 50-inch curved television was taken.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC441 Mason, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250032685 when passing on information.

Related topics:North Yorkshire PoliceWhitbyEmail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice