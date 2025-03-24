Appeal for information following attempted motorbike theft in Eastfield
It happened at about 12.35am on Thursday March 20.
Three male suspects are believed to have removed a motorbike from a garden and wheeled it away, before dropping the bike a short distance from the property after they were disturbed.
Officers are particularly appealing for information from anyone who lives on Herdborough Road and surrounding roads, particularly if they have CCTV footage to check.
They are also asking the Eastfield community to be aware of this incident and report any suspicious behaviour to police.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 882 Mcnulty or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250049163 when passing on information.
