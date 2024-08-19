Adrian was last seen in Burton Fleming

Humberside Police has released an appeal to help locate a man who is missing from Bridlington.

Adrian, 59, is described as 5 ft 9 inches tall, with short brown hair, stubble, and glasses.

It is believed that Adrian was last seen driving a black recedes ML around the area of Burton Flemming.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “If you have seen Adrian or know where he may be, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting 478 of August 18.”