Appeal to find Simon Smith, missing from the Yorkshire Coast since Saturday

Police have asked for the public's help to find a 49-year-old man who was last seen in Bridlington on Easter Saturday.

Simon Smith, who has been missing before, was last seen at the Post Office on Quay Road, where he’d gone to withdraw money.

A Humberside Police spokesman said:" We are concerned for his welfare as it is out of character for him to go missing. It’s not known if he has a lot of money on him, he doesn’t have access to a vehicle but he does have a bus pass.

"His mobile phone is currently switched off.

"Simon also walks with a metal walking frame, has a metal brace on his right foot and isn’t very mobile."

He is around 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build, and has dark brown shoulder length hair.

Simon is known to travel to Scarborough and may have been planning a trip to Scotland.

If you have any information, call police on 101, quoting log 76 of 21/04/19.