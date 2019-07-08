Application lodged to sell alcohol at new One Stop shop on Huntriss Row, Scarborough

An application to sell alcohol from an empty bank in Scarborough town centre has been lodged with the borough council.

Daniel Wilson of Wilson Retail Ltd has applied for the premises licence to open a One Stop shop on the site of the former Royal Bank of Scotland building in Huntriss Row.

The store would be open from 7am until 11pm and would sell alcohol for the same amount of time.

Mr Wilson last week told The Scarborough News that the company completed the purchase of the building and that the new store will open towards the middle of September.

RBS closed the branch in August last year.

The premises licence application is now out to public consultation until Friday July 26.

To view the application visit www.scarborough.gov.uk/one-stop-notice-application.