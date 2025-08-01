Artist duo’s adaptation of Scarborough’s North Bay sculpture

By Patrick Argent
Published 1st Aug 2025, 17:09 BST
Angela & Lisa with Rag Doll - Image: Paul Anthony Wilsonplaceholder image
Promoting a current Scarborough Art festival exhibition, the incongruous combination of weathered steel and textiles recently appeared in the form of an oversized kaleidoscopic rag doll accompanying North Bay’s Freddie Gilroy sculpture on Royal Albert Drive.

Created by Magpies, the collaboration of Yorkshire artists Angela Basson (from Scarborough) and Lisa Wallbank (from Sheffield) whose display of psychedelic and Surrealism-influenced collage artwork is on show at The Shakespeare Gallery, part of the series of summer season festivals of The Scarborough Fair.

Festival director Julian Caddy stated: “Magpies is a brilliant exhibition by two mixed media artists, who create delightfully surreal and colourful work, which conjures up visions of other worlds, marvellous beasts and intriguing imagery.

“We were delighted to nominate it for the Best Exhibition Award at the Scarborough Fair Summer Season 2025 Awards”

Magpies is at The Shakespeare Gallery until August 3 - Image: Paul Anthony Wilsonplaceholder image
Magpies exhibition is open from 11.00am until 4.00pm each day until Sunday August 3 at The Shakespeare Gallery in St. Helen's Square.

The Scarborough Art festival is also at various other venues until Sunday August 3.

Details are available in the festival brochure and can also be found at scarboroughfair.com

