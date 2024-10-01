Artist’s 100 landscape works to go under the hammer in unique Scarborough auction

Kane Cunningham

Castle Howard, Sledmere House, the North York Moors, the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District are amongst the numerous subjects of landscape paintings which form a unique and exclusive solo art auction and exhibition to be held in Scarborough on October 19.

Titled Northern Expression, the sale features 100 specially chosen works from the home and studio of painter Kane Cunningham, forming the first auction for a living artist at David Duggleby Auctioneers in Vine Street.

Mr. Cunningham’s work spans a diverse array of media, subjects, and series, reflecting his lifelong dedication to capturing the essence of the Northern landscape.

A former Head of Foundation Art studies at the School of Art & Design at Westwood, Mr Cunningham stated: “This is a unique sale of work created over a 35-year period which includes work painted en plein air at Castle Howard and other great country estates and large watercolours created in the Dales and in the Lake District”.

Bridlington - Snowstorm

Kane Cunningham gained a national and international media profile for his unconventional House Project installation, an abandoned semi-detached house purchased by credit card on the edge of a cliff at Knipe Point, positioned precariously on the precipice of an eroding cliff in 2009.

“This artwork went global via the internet and was featured in magazines and media outlets around the world.

The sale will include Flash Bang, Wallop, which are lights from Blackpool illuminations purchased from Drew Pritchard and featured on the television series Salvage Hunters.

Many of the works to be auctioned have never been seen before including paintings made at Sledmere House where I used the blood of a butchered deer to paint the carcass.

Several works were shown at Scarborough Art Gallery in a one-man show which includes a number of large watercolours.

All of this will be captured on video for a film we are making about the whole process, the auction and story behind some of the artwork” he added.

Mr. Cunningham is presently working on a series of new paintings inspired by climate change and the changing colours of the coast-to-coast landscape of Robin Hood’s Bay to St. Bees and will publish a book of new work in 2025.

He is also embarking on a 10-year project called ‘13 Valleys of the Lakes’, exploring each of the 13 valleys within the national park through their cultural heritage, poetic narratives, social and political history.

These will consist of large watercolours painted in response to the research and location, also forming part of an extended documentary recording the working process in photography and film.

Cunningham’s work is featured in the collections of many of the large country houses and stately homes in North Yorkshire including Castle Howard, Hovingham Hall, Sledmere House and Scampston Hall.

Kane Cunningham: Northern Expression auction is at Duggleby Auctioneers & Valuers in Vine Street on Saturday October 19 from 11.00am.

Further details are available at davidduggleby.com.