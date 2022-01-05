Arts and heritage festival at Staithes, near Whitby, set to return - here are the dates
The popular Staithes Festival of Arts and Heritage will make a welcome return to the local events calendar this year, with the festival due to take place on September 9, 10 and 11.
Organisers plan to appoint a health and safety officer this year and will adopt a Covid secure protocol to ensure everyone’s safety, although the event is still at risk of cancellation if a new variant arises or the situation changes nationally.
The festival, which sees artists from far and wide exhibit indoor and outdoor throughout the village, has grown enormously over the past decade.
Organisers are now calling for fresh blood to help take the event forward – email [email protected] staithesfestival.co.uk if you are interested in becoming involved.