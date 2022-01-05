Organisers plan to appoint a health and safety officer this year and will adopt a Covid secure protocol to ensure everyone’s safety, although the event is still at risk of cancellation if a new variant arises or the situation changes nationally.

The festival, which sees artists from far and wide exhibit indoor and outdoor throughout the village, has grown enormously over the past decade.

Organisers are now calling for fresh blood to help take the event forward – email [email protected] staithesfestival.co.uk if you are interested in becoming involved.

Suzie Devey makes a call at her art installation on the seafront. 194425j