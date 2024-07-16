Bridlington's Quay Academy are celebrating the hard work of their pupils, which will be showcased in the NAtional Gallery, London, later this year.

Over 300 schools took part in the National Gallery’s ‘Take One Picture’ project, submitting work inspired by Henri Rousseau’s ‘Surprised’ of a tiger, painted by the artist in 1891 and one of the Gallery’s most visited paintings. Quay Academy is one of fifty schools whose art was chosen for the exhibition.

Quay Academy’s school art club, led by Adele Wilde, produced artwork which represented wild animals in captivity, meaning they named their submission ‘Captivity’.

Some of the artwork chosen for the exhibition includes a gallery of the pupil’s physical artwork, a digital display and a video of pupils being interviewed.

There will be a private viewing to open this exhibition and celebrate the children’s work on the August 1, before the art goes on public display until the September 1.

Quay Academy will hold a special exhibition of their pupil’s work in July.

Adele Wilde, creative art and DT lead, said: “The children thought about the picture very carefully and came up with their own ideas and interpretations. This became a theme about animals in captivity, with the children deciding what mediums they wanted to use to represent their ideas. I am exceptionally proud of the work produced by our pupils.”

Karen Chapman, Vice Principal of Quay Academy, said: “I am immensely proud of our children - this is a huge achievement and we are extremely proud that the children’s creative work will be displayed in the National Gallery.

Students taking part in the film that will be displayed at the exhibition.

“The children spent a lot of time thinking about how they would interpret this picture and to their credit, they have been selected as exhibitors.”

Pupils are hoping to visit the exhibition with their families in the summer to see their work on display.

This year the exhibition space will be displayed inside the National Gallery and outside into Trafalgar Spare.

This exhibition will be part of the Free Festival of Art, made by children for children, to create their own art outside the National Gallery to take home.